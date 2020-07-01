Residents hit out at new temporary Bath Road bus lane

Residents have slammed the council’s decision to install a temporary bus and cycle lane on the Bath Road.

The bus lane was installed as part of the council’s plan to support a ‘green restart to local travel’ as the country is eased out of lockdown.

It was funded with a £180,000 grant from the Department for Transport under the active travel scheme. Other measures were also implemented as part of the scheme.

The bus and cycle lane runs the length of the main arterial route from the Huntercombe Spur to Uxbridge Road.

The council said the measures would also help to address rush hour congestion and improve resident’s health by encouraging exercise and improving air quality.

However the move has not gone down well with residents taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Twitter user Zaki said: “Probably the busiest road in Slough has now been given a bus lane. So now there is only one lane running along Bath Road travelling West to East to Slough High Street. @SloughCouncil whose idea was this? How does it make sense?”

Ummer Khalid tweeted: “SloughCouncil think the people who decided to put a bus lane on the A4 reducing it to one lane for cars do not understand maths. Less than one per cent of the road is used by buses but they get 50 per cent of the road. Two mile tailbacks today. @TanDhesi please help reverse these crazy decisions!”

The council responded the lane was for cyclists as well as buses.

Some users also asked what time the lane would be in operation.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “These measures will mean residents of Slough can continue to benefit from the improved air quality and quieter roads we have seen during the coronavirus crisis that has benefited pedestrians, cyclists and car drivers.

“Although the changes are in the first instance temporary, they will be closely monitored to ensure we can incorporate the most appropriate measures on a more permanent basis.”

The council has been contacted for further comment.