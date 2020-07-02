E-fit image released following Slough robbery

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image following the robbery of a teenager in Slough.

On Monday at 6.30pm the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was cycling along the Grand Union Canal towpath when he was approached by two boys.

The pair attempted to take the victim’s phone out of his hand and took his bike, a Cube 260 white mountain bike, before cycling away down the canal path.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The first offender is described as Asian, around 16 or 17-years old, and between 5ft 10ins and 5ft 11ins tall.

He was of a medium to large build and was wearing a black North Face jacket, a hooded top and Nike trainers.

A description of the second offender is not available.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexandra Phillips, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the boy depicted, or who has any information about this incident, to come forward.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200195535. If you cannot report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”