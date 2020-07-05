Appeal to find two missing girls from Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to find two girls from Slough.

Charlotte Phillips and Mirela Toros both went missing from Slough on Wednesday.

Charlotte is 15-years-old, mixed race, about 5ft 2ins, slim, with a small mole on her right cheek.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black ripped jeans and Nike Air Force trainers. She was carrying a small round DKNY handbag.

Mirela is 14-years-old, white, about 4ft 9ins, slim, with red straight long hair, and has nose piercings and a tongue piercing.

When she was last seen she was wearing a t-shirt and grey shorts, and a gold necklace cross.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Edward Elms said: “If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Charlotte and Mirela I would urge them to contact police as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to do this is by calling 101 quoting reference 43200198249, or you can leave any information on our website.

“The girls are from Slough, but are known to travel to London, so I would particularly urge those using public transport to and in London to please look at for Charlotte and Mirela.”