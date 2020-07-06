Police locate two missing girls from Slough

10:50AM, Monday 06 July 2020
Thames Valley Police has located two missing girls from Slough.
Charlotte Phillips and Mirela Toros went missing on Wednesday but have been located safe and well.
Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
