Owner who abandoned deformed puppy sought by council

A puppy with deformed legs was deliberately dumped in Britwell by its owner last month.

The council is trying to track down the owner of the black and white male Dachshund cross, who was discovered by a shocked resident sitting near their home.

The six-month old pup is now being cared for after it was found near the Lynch Hill Lane area of Britwell on Monday, June 29.

The council said it's obvious the puppy was deliberately dumped at the location as it could not have walked there itself with deformed front legs.

The puppy was checked over by a vet who found the puppy was healthy, apart from its deformity and had been well-looked after by someone before being suddenly left at the side of the road. He did not have microchip which would identify the owner or breeder.

No one has called to ask about a lost pet since it was picked by the council's stray dog service.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “To abandon any animal is just wrong. To abandon one which is vulnerable because it has had a problem since birth, is just horrific.

“Now the puppy is safe and being cared for but we really would like information so the owners cannot do this again to another poor animal.”

The council is appealing for anyone with any information about the owners, or who saw something between 2pm and 7pm on Monday 29 June, to get in contact Ian Blake on 07917092909 or email ian.blake@slough.gov.uk in complete confidence.