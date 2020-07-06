Two buildings evacuated after fire at industrial estate in Slough

Firefighters had to evacuate two buildings when they extinguished a fire at an industrial estate in Slough this afternoon.

The mound of rubbish, which included four liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, was ablaze underneath high voltage power lines between two buildings in Stoke Road.

As the cylinders posed a risk of explosion the two crews from Slough attending the scene evacuated the two adjacent buildings, and also removed two homeless people from the derelict building next door.

The firefighters arrived at the scene at about 3.45pm and were there for two hours.

They extinguished the flames using a light portable pump, which took water from the Grand Union Canal, and two hose lines.

Firefighters also cooled the cylinders and removed them from the bonfire.