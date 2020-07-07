Police release e-fit image in connection with bicycle robbery

An e-fit image has been released in connection with a robbery in Slough.

At about 9pm on Saturday, June 27, three teenage boys were walking along London Road towards Sainsbury’s when they were approached by two older boys.

The pair took hold of two bicycles the three victims were walking with and threatened to attack them if they didn’t hand them over.

The offenders then rode off on the bicycles along London Road towards St Bernard’s School.

Nobody was injured but a green and black Carrera Hellcat bicycle and a black and blue Carrera Vengeance bicycle were stolen.

The person depicted in the e-fit image is described as an Asian male, between 16 and 20-years-old and about 5ft 8ins tall.

He has dark brown or black hair, pushed forward and was wearing a camouflage coloured hoodie.

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 16-yearold boy from Slough on suspicion of robbery but he has been released under investigation.

Case Investigator Dan Fallis, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the person in this e-fit image or anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with this investigation.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200193433 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.