SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 07
20 °C
Wed, 08
17 °C
Thu, 09
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters tackle bedroom fire in Slough

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    A bedroom fire in Slough was extinguished by firefighters today.

    The blaze started at the house in Beresford Avenue as a result of candles, incense burners or joss sticks.

    The occupants of the property did not have a smoke alarm and were alerted to the fire by the smell of burning.

    They evacuated the house before calling the emergency services at about 11.20am.

    A crew from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross attended the scene and used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

    The fire left a bed damaged beyond use and the whole of the first floor heavily smoke-logged.

    The crew were there for just over an hour.

    Watch manager Andy Gibbons at Langley Fire Station said all properties should be covered by a working smoke detector which should be tested on a regular basis.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved