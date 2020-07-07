Firefighters tackle bedroom fire in Slough

05:47PM, Tuesday 07 July 2020
A bedroom fire in Slough was extinguished by firefighters today.
The blaze started at the house in Beresford Avenue as a result of candles, incense burners or joss sticks.
The occupants of the property did not have a smoke alarm and were alerted to the fire by the smell of burning.
They evacuated the house before calling the emergency services at about 11.20am.
A crew from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross attended the scene and used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.
The fire left a bed damaged beyond use and the whole of the first floor heavily smoke-logged.
The crew were there for just over an hour.
Watch manager Andy Gibbons at Langley Fire Station said all properties should be covered by a working smoke detector which should be tested on a regular basis.
