Firefighters tackle bedroom fire in Slough

A bedroom fire in Slough was extinguished by firefighters today.

The blaze started at the house in Beresford Avenue as a result of candles, incense burners or joss sticks.

The occupants of the property did not have a smoke alarm and were alerted to the fire by the smell of burning.

They evacuated the house before calling the emergency services at about 11.20am.

A crew from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross attended the scene and used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The fire left a bed damaged beyond use and the whole of the first floor heavily smoke-logged.

The crew were there for just over an hour.

Watch manager Andy Gibbons at Langley Fire Station said all properties should be covered by a working smoke detector which should be tested on a regular basis.