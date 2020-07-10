RB donates more than £500,000 to support vulnerable communities in Berkshire

A multinational firm which is headquartered in Slough has donated more than £500,000 to support charities and voluntary groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RB, which is the company behind brands such as Dettol and Nurofen, gave the money to the Berkshire Community Foundation.

It will now be distributed to good causes who are working to tackle food poverty, providing mental health support and caring for the elderly.

Slough CVS, part of One Slough, is one of the organisations which is set to benefit from the Bath Road-based firm’s donation.

The £557,000 donation, made possible by RB's Fight for Access Fund, will also help Slough Foodbank provide more than 2000 families with access to urgent food packages and help Slough Community Transport deliver 3400 prescriptions over the next six months.

RB will also be supporting Sebastian's Action Trust which is a charity dedicated to helping children living with life-limiting conditions.

Susan Egstrand, RB’s regional general manager for Northern Europe, the UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the local community where we live and work at such a difficult time.

“The most vulnerable in our society have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, so we are proud to be able to give something back with the help of these amazing charities, who have themselves been put under significant strain as a result of the crisis.

“The pandemic has had implications on the lives of many, with people suffering from lack of food , financial difficulty, mental health issues, isolation and education challenges. We hope these funds can help alleviate some of these issues in our local area.”