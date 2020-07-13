Slough libraries partially reopen for click and collect service

Slough libraries including The Curve, Britwell, Cippenham and Langley have all partially reopened for a click and collect service.

The libraries will be open from 10-4am Monday to Friday. They are not open for browsing or for using public computers due to strict COVID-19 safety measures.

To use the click and collect service, users can fill out a form or email clickandcollect@slough.gov.uk or telephone your library

Library users should let the desk know what sort of books they are interested in reading, such as thrillers, fiction, non-fiction, travel, biographies and children's and the library staff will pick a selection of books for them to choose from.

Residents need to select which library they will pick them up from and how many books they would like to select.

The loan period has been extended to 12 weeks and there will be no fines issued at this time.

The chosen books will then be put in a bag for collection with the user's name on. They will be given a timeslot to pick up the books.

There will be a container at the entrance to each library to return books. All books will be placed into quarantine for 72 hours. Books can be renewed the usual way - online, by telephone or library app.

To help ensure social distancing, the numbers of users allowed inside each library at any one time so it may be necessary to queue outside the library for safety reasons at busy times.

Britwell Community Hub has also partially reopened for appointments only. Call the centre on 01753 475111 to book. It open 9-5pm Monday to Wednesday, 10-5 on Thursdays and 9-4.45pm on Friday.

Cllr Balvinder S Bains, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “It’s great news that our main libraries and Britwell Community Hub are partially reopening on an appointment basis to continue to provide a great service for our residents in difficult times.”

Safety and social distancing measures in the libraries include: