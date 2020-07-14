Police 'increasingly concerned' for elderly woman missing from Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find an elderly woman missing from Slough.

Fazel Begum, 89, was last seen in Hillside, Slough, at about 4.30am today.

Police said she speaks ‘very little English’ and may be confused with her surroundings but spends much of her time in Chalvey.

She is 5ft 6ins tall and was last seen wearing gold earrings, a mint green hijab and slippers.

PC Luke Hunter, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Fazel’s welfare.

“She speaks very little English and may be confused with her surroundings.

“If anyone has any information on where she is, or thinks they may have seen her, please get in touch by calling 999, quoting reference 0273 of 14/07/2020.”