Slough Ahmadiyya Muslim Community donate masks to the homeless

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Slough has donated reusable face masks to Slough Outreach.

The masks were created by Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Women's Association and will be distributed to homeless people by volunteers at Slough Outreach.

The donation was made as part of the group's community welfare support initiative.

Atiq-Ahmad Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said: "Our ongoing local community welfare and support initiative is still going strong and we hope that today’s donation of 250 face masks, especially stitched by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association Slough, will help support the local homeless community who are most vulnerable in the difficult and testing times that we are all passing through.

"We are looking forward to working on food donations over the coming weeks to further assist Slough Outreach in their exemplary and ongoing efforts. It continues to be a difficult time for so many, especially the vulnerable, but we are here to help them and support them so we may get through this time together.”

From July 24 it will be mandatory to wear face masks in shops. Those who don't risk a £100 fine.