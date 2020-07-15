Missing woman from Slough found safe

09:06AM, Wednesday 15 July 2020
A missing woman from Slough has been found.
Fazel Begum, 89, was reported missing yesterday but police announced this morning she has been found safe and well.
The force thanked the public for sharing the appeal to find her.
