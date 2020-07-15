SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to bathroom fire at elderly woman’s flat in Slough

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters were called to a fire at an elderly woman’s flat in Slough last night.

    The blaze started at a ground floor property in Northampton Place after an extractor fan caught alight.

    It fell onto a toilet seat below and melted all the plastic, creating a thick black smoke.

    Crews from Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were called to the scene at midnight.

    When they arrived, the 90-year-old occupant had managed to get herself outside.

    Crews managed to extinguish the bathroom fire with paramedics treating the pensioner for smoke inhalation.

