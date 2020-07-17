Police appeal for witnesses to burglary in Northborough Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Northborough Road in Slough on Tuesday at approximately 11am.

The front door was forced open. The victim, an elderly female, described two black males entering her house. One sat with her downstairs and stole money from her purse while the other went upstairs.

“This was a particularly callous offence involving an elderly and vulnerable victim,” said Thames Valley Police.

The Slough Priority Crime Team is keen to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the offence who may have seen these males or saw anything they now think might be related.

Thames Valley Police urges any residents with CCTV or Ring doorbells to review any footage that may have caught the offenders before or after the time of the offence and to contact the police.

Any information can be passed by contacting 101 and quoting reference 43200217714. If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.