House fire causes extensive smoke damage to property in Elmshott Lane

Three fire engines attended a house fire in Elmshott Lane, Slough this morning, which caused serious smoke damage to the entire residence.

At around 10.30am this morning, the occupant was cooking in her kitchen and left the room for some time.

She remained unaware that a fire had started and that smoke was quickly spreading throughout her house.

Two teams from Slough Fire Station and one from Maidenhead Fire Station were called in. The fire took 20 minutes to put it out completely.

The occupant also needed to be treated by an ambulance for smoke inhalation.

Maidenhead Fire Station would like to remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms, as this particular house had no smoke detection systems.