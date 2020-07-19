Firefighters called to bonfire spread in Poyle

Photo credit: Langley Fire Station

Langley Fire Station firefighters were called to an outdoor file in Poyle on Friday (July 17) at 11.20pm.

The fire had began as a bonfire on wasteland in Horton Road, but spread to materials waiting to be burned.

The firefighters tackled the blaze for an hour, using two tanks of water and one hose reel.

There was no property damage or injury.