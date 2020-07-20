Witness appeal after elderly woman burlged while at home

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Slough which took place while an elderly victim was in the property.

Two men entered a property on Northborough Road by damaging the front door between 11-11.30am on Tuesday, July 14

One of the men sat downstairs with the victim, a woman in her eighties, while the other searched the upstairs of the property.

The first man told the victim that he would make sure her doors were secure and asked for her house keys.

The victim directed the man to her purse which contained the keys, and £40 in cash was taken before both men left the property via the front door.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The first offender is described as a black man, around 30 years-old, and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He was of a slim build, was clean shaven and had short black hair.

The second offender is also described as a black man with a slim build, black hair and approximately 5ft 10ins tall.

Designated investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who lives alone in the property.

“I am appealing to anyone has any information about this incident to please come forward.

“This incident occurred on a busy residential street and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the descriptions of the offenders, or saw anything suspicious around this time, to get in touch.

“You can contact us using the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200217714, or using our online reporting form.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”