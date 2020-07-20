Plans for new GP on Trelawney Avenue site shelved

Plans for a new GP surgery on the former Merrymakers pub site in Langley have been shelved after the council’s development partner withdrew from the scheme.

Slough Borough Council had been set to redevelop the Trelawney Avenue site alongside Karter Developments Limited (KDL).

Plans were drawn up for a new council community hub, a GP surgery and residential apartments until KDL’s financial backers withdrew from the project due to ‘the changing financial climate’ caused by COVID-19.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s cabinet agreed at a meeting on Monday that the council will now aim to deliver the scheme through its joint-venture regeneration partner, Slough Urban Renewal.

Tony Madden, the council’s principal asset manager, said: “The withdrawal of KDL is obviously disappointing after putting so much time and effort in, but it presents some opportunities for Langley going forward.”

Mr Madden said the council is now aiming to deliver up to 32 affordable homes on the site, rather than the private rented properties which would have been built by KDL.

A council access point is also set to be built on the site, with the council considering the relocation of Langley Library.

A ‘multi-use space’ for healthcare professionals from the NHS and Public Health is expected to be included in the new plans.

Council leader James Swindlehurst told the meeting: “Despite all the efforts made to accommodate the return of a GP practice, we return to the original idea when we bought the lease of the old Merrymakers pub.

“The aim was that we had a housing-led community development with a multi-use hub like in Britwell.”

A planning application for the revised project is expected to be submitted by the end of the year.