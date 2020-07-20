Slough Aspire to close due to COVID-19 pressures

A community interest company described as a 'force for good' in Slough will be dissolved due to pressures from the coronavirus pandemic.

Slough Aspire was set up in 2013 as an innovative training and events venue with a social enterprise mission to help youngsters develop skills relevant to local businesses.

The board of directors have made the 'difficult decision' to dissolve the community interest company (CIC) behind the project and to end the Slough Aspire programme based at Slough Trading Estate.

The Aspire Centre was forced to close during lockdown and has been unable to financially support its operational overheads.

A statement said the CIC will cease to trade but the Aspire Centre will be maintained by SEGRO and remain empty until plans for its future have been agreed.

Kate Webb, chair of the Slough Aspire Board, said: “The very real and far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic has meant that the difficult decision to close Slough Aspire had to be taken.

“Working together with local schools, charities and businesses, Slough Aspire achieved an incredible track record. We have improved over 17,500 young people’s awareness of careers, supported over 5,500 training programmes for unemployed members of the community and welcomed 20,000 visitors to our facility on the Slough Trading Estate.

“We would like to extend our thanks to each and every person who has played a part in this incredible journey.”

Slough Aspire has welcomed 20,000 visitors through its doors and 450 businesses committed to developing skills in the Slough area.

It was supported by The Windsor Forest Colleges Group, Learning to Work, Kidd Rapinet and SEGRO Plc, and allowed individuals to develop skills businesses need through training workshops, advice and access to business development support.

To date it has enabled more than 17,500 young people to directly engage with business professionals and improve their career awareness.

Neil Impiazzi, SEGRO partnership development director, said: “At SEGRO, our commitment to skills and employment training for the local community is unwavering.

“Our recently launched centenary fund is being used to support local charities focused on delivering training and skills programmes digitally to the Slough community during the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, we will be maintaining the former Slough Aspire training facility on the Slough Trading Estate are exploring how we can repurpose it to continue to benefit the community and local businesses.

“We are incredibly proud of what Slough Aspire has achieved. It has been a force for good in Slough – for residents and businesses alike.”