Police release CCTV image in connection with car robbery in Slough

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a car robbery in Slough.

The owner of the vehicle, a grey Mercedes E220, had advertised the car for sale online.

On Saturday (July 18), a man came to view the car at about 4.55pm.

After asking to see the motor running, he pushed the victim to the ground and stole the vehicle.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Investigating officer Daniel Fallis, based at Slough Police Station said: “I believe the man in this image may have vital information that would help with our investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or if you believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have any information relating to this incident, if you witnessed it or have dash-cam footage of a grey Mercedes E220 in the area at the time, please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200220176.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”