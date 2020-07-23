Police warning after reports of fake council employees targeting elderly residents

An appeal for information has been made following reports of elderly residents in Slough being conned by people posing as council workers.

Police said two Polish men carried out a distraction burglary in Kendal Drive between 5.45pm and 6pm on Tuesday, July 14.

One of the males flashed a red card at two elderly residents before pushing his way into their home.

He kept them in the kitchen area while he went to turn the property’s water off.

His accomplice followed him.

Both men were wearing brown/khaki clothing.

Police described one of the suspects as having brown hair, aged 30 to 35, about 5ft 9 ins with a slim build.

He was wearing a light blue surgical mask.

The second man was aged in his 30s, about 6ft tall with a chubby build and wore a dark grey scarf on the lower part of his face.

Earlier that day at about 5.40pm, another elderly resident in Borderside reported a white man pretending to be a council worker and requesting access to turn the water off.

He flashed a brown card at the pensioner but was told to leave.

Another resident in Kendal Close told police officers that two Polish men pretending to be from the council called at his address between Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

They did not gain access to the property and were seen driving off towards Shaggy Calf Lane in a white van.

Anyone who has been visited by similar men requesting access to water taps, particularly in Borderside, Kendal Close, Shaggy Calf Lane and Grasmere Avenue should call police.

Contact Officer in the Case Lynn Brandon on 07800 703608 if you have details.