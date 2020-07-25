Firefighters and police called to Petersfield Avenue electrical fire

A road was cordoned off and houses were evacuated after an electrical fire broke out in Petersfield Avenue in Slough yesterday evening (Friday).

A fire crew from Slough was called to reports of an underground fire and an explosion at about 8pm, and encountered a second explosion as it arrived.

Police were also called to the scene.

The fire crew found high voltage cabling had ignited underground, triggering a power cut in a large area of the town centre.

The fire was also affecting the gas supply in the residential area.

A cordon was put in place and nearby houses were evacuated as gas and electrical engineers were called out to stop the supply to the area.

The fire was allowed to burn out under control and firefighters remained at the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the fire is unclear but firefighters believe it may have been caused by a power surge.