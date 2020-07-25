Teenager found guilty of murdering 18-year-old

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq in January.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, of Benjamin Lane, Wexham, was convicted by majority jury yesterday (Friday) of one count of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

His conviction relates to an incident on the evening of Saturday, January 4 in Benjamin Lane, in which 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq, from Slough, died.

Hamza Mahmood, aged 18 of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough was also charged with murder, but a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

At about 7.50pm an altercation took place between Mr Ashraq and Mohammed Hussain. During this physical altercation Mr Ashraq was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife by Hussain.

Mr Ashraq was taken, by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, to Wexham Park Hosptial, but was pronounced dead later that night.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Ashraq died from a stab wound.

Hussain will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, July 31.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “I am satisfied that justice has been served and the jury were able to reach a conclusion in the case of Hussain.

“Even after a trial and this conviction the true reason why Mr Ashraq died and what happened between the men has not been fully established. It is however our belief that Mr Ashraq’s death was the result of an illicit transaction where a knife was present at the scene.

“What is clear is that if you carry a knife there is a good chance that either yourself or someone else will die or be seriously injured as a result.

“I would like to thank Mr Ashraq’s family for their support and co-operation throughout our investigation, our thoughts remain with them for what has been an extremely difficult and challenging time for them. I hope that the conviction helps them in some way with the loss of Mohammed.”

Local Policing Commander for Slough Superintendent Gavin Wong, said: “Whenever something like this happens and a young person loses their life, it undoubtedly has an effect on the whole community.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Ashraq.

“As a Police Force we are only too aware of the need for us to work with members of our community, with our partners and with young people in order to engage with them to help them to understand the true dangers of carrying a knife.

“In Slough we are committed to tackling knife crime and alongside enforcement action and things like knife amnesties, we are working closely with Slough Borough Council and the Safer Slough Partnership to educate young people about the dangers of carrying weapons.

“We are also engaging with schools and our Neighbourhood teams are engaging out in the community to try and remove fear which is one of the key factors of a young person carrying a knife.”