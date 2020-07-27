Man attacked in Lascelles Park during robbery by group of teenage boys

A man in his forties was pulled to the ground and kicked and punched by a group of teenage boys in Slough on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Lascelles Park between 4 and 5.30pm and saw the victim robbed of his sunglasses, phone, drivers licence, bank cards and cash.

The group also attempted to take the victim's scooter whilst threatening him with a knife.

The victim was not injured.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident.

One of the offenders is described as white, aged between 16 and 18-years-old, around 5ft 7ins tall with a muscular build, curly blonde hair and a ginger beard. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

Another offender is described as being mixed race around 16-years-old, around 5ft 7ins tall and spoke with a local accent.

A third offender is described as black and around 16-years-old.

There is no description of the fourth offender.

Investigating officer PC Alexandra Phillips, based as Slough police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information or saw the boys described in the area at the time to please get in touch."

Call 101 quoting reference 43200225273 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.