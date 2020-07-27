Stop and search powers extended in Slough after 'a number of incidents with weapons'

An order granting the police increased stop and search powers in Slough has been made.

Thames Valley Police said it has enacted a section 60 order following a 'number of incidents in the area recently which involved the use of weapons'.

The measures will allow officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so, until 11.41am tomorrow (Tuesday).

The section 60 order was first authorised on Friday covering the whole borough. It was extended for 24 hours on Saturday. On Sunday a new order was authorised and this has now been extended until Tuesday.

TVP Slough tweeted this morning: "The section 60 order that was enacted yesterday to cover Slough has been extended until 11.41am tomorrow.

"The map shows the area covered by the order. This follows another section 60 order that was enacted on Friday (24/7) and has since expired."

Mel Reedman, police communications officer for the Thames Valley said: "This section 60 order means that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for items connected with violence.



"The decision to enact the order has been made following a number of incidents in the area recently which involved the use of weapons.



"Whilst this may sound alarming, the Section 60 order is simply a measure used to prevent incidents of violence.



"Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer as this does not mean that you are in trouble. You will see an increased police presence in Slough whilst the order is in place and we do expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.



"Officers who will be out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have."



