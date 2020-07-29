Aik Saath youth members create video to show 'quick and painless' COVID test

'Quick and painless' is how young people in Slough have described getting tested for COVID-19 at the town's walk and drive-in centre.

Members of the youth charity Aik Saath got tested and created a video to urge others to do the same.

The campaign is part of the #OneSlough initiative aimed at increasing awareness amongst Slough's Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities to keep themselves and others safe from COVID-19.

This comes as the BAME community is generally at a higher risk of catching and suffering poorer outcomes from the virus.

Former Slough & Eton College student said Aida Ahmed, 17, from Slough, is asthmatic and walked-in for her test at the centre in Montem Lane.

She said: “My mum is a key worker at a nursing home so she had to be tested quite a lot. She came back negative and because of my asthma I decided to get tested too.

“It’s important because it gives you the reassurance of knowing either way while protecting family members who may be vulnerable themselves.”



Abdul Khawaja, 24, from Slough, drove into the facility and said the whole testing process “took no longer than 15 minutes”.



He said: “If you’ve got symptoms and don’t want to get tested, you’re being part of the problem rather than the solution.



“Everything is so readily available there. I was told to drive into a bay and they dropped a package into my passenger side window. I was happy to swab myself, but if you can’t someone will come and assist you.”



Abdul, a graduate pharmacist, described the test as “a little uncomfortable but painless”, adding: “You can get your results within 24 to 48 hours. They make it idiot proof and anyone can do it.”





Seema Kamboj, project manager at community group Apna Virsa, which is delivering #OneSlough at ground level with Slough CVS, said: “The Aik Saath youngsters are great role models for the community.



“It’s important we’re all aware of the test and trace process, and engage in it where necessary, to help reduce any further spread of Covid-19.”

There is capacity to see people immediately without booking at the Slough testing centre. If you still wish to book you can do so by calling 119 or visiting https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test