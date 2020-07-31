18-year-old sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing man to death

A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a man to death in Slough.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, from Benjamin Lane, Slough was convicted by majority jury of one count of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court that concluded on Friday, July 24.

He was sentenced at the same court today (Friday) to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment.

His conviction relates to an incident on the evening of Saturday, January 4 2020 in Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough in which 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq died after being stabbed in the back with a hunting knife following a physical altercation.

Mr Ashraq was taken to Wexham Park Hosptial but was pronounced dead later that night.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Ashraq died from a stab wound.

The family of Mr Ashraq, said: “On 4 January, we lost our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. It still feels like yesterday that he was with us, joking and laughing around. He was the glue in our family and held us all together.

“Listening to the horrific details of how his life was snatched away from him, has been very difficult. The pain of losing Mohammed will still be with us for the rest of our lives.

“We would like to thank our friends and family who have supported us throughout this ordeal, you know who you are. Our message as a family to the young generation is please stop carrying and selling knives. We don’t want anyone else to suffer the loss we have suffered.”

Mr Ashraq’s father Ashraq Burq, said: “My loving innocent son, was my heart, which is now broken. He was not only a son but also a friend. My caring son would kiss me goodbye every morning before going to College. He would do the same when he came back home. He loved his siblings always laughing and joking. He was a bright, honest and decent individual who was dearly loved by everyone, family, friends and neighbours.

“In high school, he participated in variety sports and dreamed to become a professional boxer like Muhammad Ali and Amir Khan. He was famous as “Tank” among the athletes due to his passion. I have wonderful memories, which I spent with him while driving him to High Wycombe boxing club for three years. I had lot of discussion on various topics and I found him “the pure soul” and clean heart.

“These last seven months of my life are the toughest part of my life, which has not only broken me but also my lovely family.

“My family have been left shocked by his loss and have been unable to overcome the grief with his passing. Due to this inhuman and heartless act, his beloved grandmother has been in shock which has now triggered dementia. This loss will never be filled, every day of our family will be lived with his memories, actions, achievements and love.

“No mother, father, brother, or sister should ever go through what we have been through. Mohammed has been robbed of his life.”

Senior investigating officer, Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “I am satisfied that Hussain has been sentenced for his crimes for which he has shown no remorse for.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family of Mr Ashraq for supporting our investigation.

“It is tragic that Mr Ashraq lost his life in such a senseless way and my thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.”

Local Policing Commander for Slough Superintendent Gavin Wong, said: “It is tragic that a young person within Slough has lost their life, due to someone carrying a knife.

“Violent crimes have a devastating impact on families, friends and the whole community.”