Police launch public appeal after man is attacked with machete in Slough

Police are appealing for public's help to trace a man wanted in connection with an incident which saw a 38-year-old man attacked with a machete.

Ryan Hodge, 27, is wanted in connection with an incident which occurred on Thursday, July 23 at about 11pm in Tuns Lane, at the junction with Bath Road.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was attacked with a machete, sustaining head injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Hodge is mixed race, about 5ft 9ins tall and with a slim build.

He is known to frequent Herschel Street and Frimley Drive in Slough.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Georgina Adey, based at Slough police station, said: “Police would like to speak to Ryan Hodge in connection with this serious offence.

“We urge Hodge to hand himself into a police station. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call 101. If you see him, do not approach him and dial 999.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.