Police appeal for help to locate man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Slough.

At around 8.55pm on November 17 a man and woman in their seventies were threatened with a knife in Bradley Road, Slough.

The pair were asked to hand over gold and money. Nothing was taken from the address and the victims were not injured.

James Devlin, 19, from Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, is wanted in connection with the incident.

Devlin is a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, is typically clean shaven and speaks with an Irish accent.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Devlin, who is wanted in connection with this aggravated burglary in Slough.

“If you see him, please call 999 straight away and do not approach him.

“Further, if you have any information about Devlin’s whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43190353565.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Devlin is known to frequent Northampton and London.