E-fit images released as part of robbery appeal in Slough

Police have released two E-fit images of men they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Slough.

At around 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 22, a 44-year-old man was in Lascelles Park when he was approached by four people who told him they wanted his electric scooter.

One of the offenders brandished a knife, and then flicked the victim’s sunglasses from his face, before pulling a strap on a bag he was carrying which caused him to fall to the floor.

The victim’s phone and wallet fell from his pocket, which were then taken from him. The sunglasses were also taken.

The offenders also tried to take the victim’s scooter, however he managed to get it back from them.

There were no injuries sustained by the victim.

One of the offenders is described as having a Scottish accent and aged between 16-18 years old. He was around 5ft 7ins tall, with a ginger beard and a muscular build.

The second offender was a mixed race male, around 16-years-old who was around 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build. He spoke in a local accent.

Another of the offenders was a black male aged approximately 15-16-years old, and there is currently no description available of the fourth offender.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alexandra Phillips, of Slough police station, said: “I am releasing these two E-fit images of two men who I would like to speak to in connection with this incident of robbery.

“It was a frightening experience for the victim. Thankfully he did not sustain injuries, however some of his possessions were taken from him.

“I would appeal to anyone that witnessed this incident, or recognises the people pictured in the E-fit images to come forward and speak to police.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200225273. You can also make reports online.

“Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”