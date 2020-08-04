SITE INDEX

    • Herschel car park to close for 15 weeks

    Herschel car park closed for 15 weeks

    A town centre car park will be closed for 15 weeks for refurbishment works.

    Herschel car park, which has almost 500 spaces, will be closed from Monday, August 10.

    Slough Borough Council has apologised for the inconvenience and asked drivers to use other council car parks instead.

    Visitors to the town centre should use Buckingham Gardens, The Grove and Hatfield car parks. 

    Visit here for more information. 

