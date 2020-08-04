Commander for Slough policing says those that carry weapons 'will not be tolerated'

Slough’s LPA Commander has said those that carry weapons will 'not be tolerated' and dealt with robustly.

Superintendent Gavin Wong, in charge of policing in Slough, made the comments following a section 60 order issued last week.

The order was in place between Friday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 28 and grants the police increased stop and search powers.

Supt Wong said the order was instigated following an increase in incidents involving weapons over the previous two week period.

During that period the force received 10 reports and many of those involved individuals who were known to each other.

He said: "To enable us to quickly identify and deter those carrying weapons and prevent any further incidents occurring we made the decision to put the order in place, and I hope that our local community felt reassured rather than alarmed by this.

"Reducing knife crime is one of my local priorities and there is a lot of work going on across the town. We are working very closely with our partner agencies to help prevent further offences. However, those who choose to carry weapons will not be tolerated in Slough and we will deal robustly with anyone found to be doing so."

A section 60 order allows officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so

Supt Wong added: "The section 60 order has now expired and our officers will continue to use their usual stop and search powers, where necessary, to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

"We are always monitoring crime trends and intelligence and if we feel that there is a need then another section 60 order may be considered.”