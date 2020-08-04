Plans for 55 new flats in Slough given the green light

Plans for 55 new flats in Slough have been given the green light by planning officers.

The plans, submitted to the council in 2018, would be at the site of the car showroom Best Cars at 23-25 Mill Street.

The development would include the demolition of existing buildings to create two connecting residential blocks which would have 30 two-bedroom and 25 one-bedroom flats.

The plans submitted by Slough Real Estate Ltd would include a six-storey block and a four-storey block.

On the application it states the two blocks would have a communal courtyard, with new access for pedestrians and cyclists between Mill Street and Fleetwood Road.

The original scheme included just six parking spaces as the development would be ‘car free’ however revised plans now include 29 parking spaces.

The development also includes 70 cycle spaces.

In the design and access statement it states: “The proposal offers an opportunity to capitalise on the site’s good transport links, deliver high quality, desirable, residential development, and create a public pedestrianised route connecting the town centre to the wider area north of the site.

“The proposal will provide the opportunity to revitalise the surrounding area, encouraging other potential developments to come forward in the spirit of the emerging Local Plan.”

Planning officers gave approval to the plans subject to conditions on July 31.

A decision letter can be found on the council website.