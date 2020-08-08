Faulty phone charger causes van fire in Slough

A faulty phone charger caused the interior of a van to catch fire in Slough today (Saturday).

The blaze happened in Berryfield at about 3pm, with one crew from Slough Fire Station attending.

They were only there for about 10 minutes as members of the public had put the fire out with a pressure washer.

The faulty charger was plugged into the cigarette lighter in the van and caught ablaze.

Nobody was injured but the fire caused a large amount of damage to the interior of the vehicle.

Firefighters urged people to make sure their phone chargers are genuine to prevent similar incidents occurring.

Firefighter Sid Austen said: "Make sure portable electric devices conform to proper standards."