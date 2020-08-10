Police appeal to find missing woman from Slough

Thames Valley Police has appealed for help in tracing a missing woman from Slough.

Aisha Butt, aged 22, was last seen on Saturday, August 8, at about 8pm in the Long Readings Lane area of Slough.

Aisha is Asian, 5ft 4ins tall, of a large build, with short brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a full grey tracksuit, and grey Louboutin trainers.

Investigating officer PC Tom Peters, based at Slough police station, said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Aisha as we are concerned for her welfare.

"We would ask anyone who has seen her or anyone who has information as to where she might be to please come forward."

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43200246463