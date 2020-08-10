Man sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing a set of keys

A man has been sentenced to a year in prison for a burglary in Slough.

Calvin Richardson, 46, of Herschel Street, stole a set of keys from a property in Bruce Close at about 11.25am on April 26.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a dwelling at Reading Crown Court on Monday, August 3 and was sentenced at the same hearing to 12 months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Wayne Plowright, based at Slough police station said, “I am very pleased with the outcome in this case.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate criminal behaviour of any sort and this conviction shows that we will endeavour to bring offenders to justice at every opportunity.”

View the Thames Valley Police Home Security Guide for tips on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary.