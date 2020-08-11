Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Slough High Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Slough High Street.

At around 9.30pm on Sunday the victim was walking towards Yew Tree Road when he was approached by a man from behind as he passed Kabul Palace.

The man put his arm around the victim's shoulder and attempted to remove his wallet from his rear trouser pocket. A struggle followed and the victim was thrown to the ground. The man then attempted to remove his wallet again.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30's and is 5ft 9 inches tall. He had dirty blonde/brown hair which was medium length and was 'sticking out all over the place', according to TVP Slough.

The force added: "The suspect also has very few teeth in his mouth; the ones that he does have appear to be brown in colour and have rotted away."

Detective Constable Wayne Plowright of the Priority Crime Team at Slough Police Station would like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed this incident unfold or to anyone who was on the High Street at the time of the offence.

Any information can be passed to the OIC by telephoning 101 and quoting reference: 43200246910