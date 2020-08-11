Berkshire man wanted for breach of bail conditions

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted on recall to prison who is known to frequent Slough.

Arfan Bashir, 37, from Berkshire, is Asian, around 6ft tall, and of medium build and is reported to have breached his bail conditions on July 30.

He is known to frequent Slough, Bracknell, Reading, Manchester, Bristol and Leicestershire.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abbie Ward, based at Windsor police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Bashir.

“We would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to please contact us.

“If you do see him please do not approach him but call 101 or 999.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200246708.