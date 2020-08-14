Slough MP and care home co-founder want apology from Boris Johnson over 'insensitive' comments

A care home co-founder has called for staff to get the recognition they deserve following comments made by the Prime Minister about the sector’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

In an interview last month Boris Johnson said ‘too many care homes did not really follow the procedures they could have’ during the coronavirus outbreak.

His remarks drew disbelief from those working within the care sector, with Nassrin Saeedi, operations director of R.E.A.C.H, labelling the comments as ‘insensitive’.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has now written to the Prime Minister on behalf of Mrs Saeedi calling for him to apologise to care home staff.

Nassrin, whose company provides care for adults with learning disabilities at a number of locations in Slough, said: “The apology is not for me but my team.

“We have all been at work every day since the lockdown and we have been trying to deal with this massive challenge.”

The 62-year-old told the Express the company took the decision to enforce a lockdown at its care homes on March 9 with the Government only offering ‘lukewarm’ advice on how to tackle the pandemic four days later.

She said staff had to cope with PPE shortages, increased anxiety and had to queue for hours to make sure residents had enough food.

“In fairness, maybe the Government just don’t know what’s going on in the frontline and I think that is the problem,” Nassrin added.

“We couldn’t get hold of PPE. Not because we didn’t want to pay for it but couldn’t get the suppliers.”

She added: “For so many years the care sector has been undervalued and I just think it’s time for staff to get the recognition they deserve.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Mr Johnson had clarified his comments in the House of Commons where he said ‘the last thing I wanted to do was to blame care workers for what has happened, or for any of them to think that I was blaming them’.

He added that at the early stages of the pandemic people did not know the virus was being passed asymptomatically and that is why guidance has now changed.