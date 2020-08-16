Suspected people smugglers arrested in Slough

Two suspected people smugglers have been arrested in Slough.

The pair, Afghan nationals with UK residency, aged 23 and 21, were arrested yesterday (Saturday) near a retail park in Slough.

The two men were found together with two Afghan illegal immigrants.

All four were arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into modern slavery and organised immigration crime. They have been taken into custody for questioning and two house searches are underway in Edgware, North London.

Andrea Wilson, regional head of investigations at the NCA, said: “These arrests were made as part of an intelligence-led operation with a rapid response by my officers.

“Working with partners at home and abroad we do all we can to disrupt and dismantle organised crime networks involved in illegal immigration.

“This investigation is in its early stages and our work continues.”