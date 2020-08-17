Council recovers bikes and charity donations from makeshift encampment

Expensive bicycles have been recovered from a makeshift encampment in an underpass near the Jubilee River.

The bikes were discovered alongside tents, rubbish and charity donations in the underpass of the A322 Royal Windsor Way.

Three people were also found living in the encampment, which included a makeshift property with no windows, toilet facilities, electricity or running water.

The site was discovered by the police, Eton College security guards and Slough Borough Council's resilience and enforcement team officers.

More than nine tonnes of rubbish was collected from the site when it was cleared on August 4, including mattresses, drug paraphernalia, human faeces, out of date food and large quantities of clothes and children’s toys.

The council believes these may have been taken from outside charity shops or clothing banks.

Dozens of high-value bicycles, which were believed to have been stolen, were also found at the site as well as bicycle parts which were being used to make hybrid machines.

Ian Blake, neighbourhood manager, resilience and enforcement, said: “Once we realised the scale of the encampment and what was happening there, we had to go in and remove it.

“There was so much waste there and the conditions were not hygienic to live in and was causing a nuisance.

He added a second separate site had been cleared just weeks before in Church Street, Slough, where bicycles were changing hands as well as items intended for charity shops and clothing bands.

He said: “It was clear to officers during these operations items generously donated to those in need were ending up being misused.

“Residents who want to donate to charity are asked not to leave any items on the doorsteps of shops and make sure they are placed correctly in clothing bins.”

Thames Valley Police will now attempt to reunite the bikes with their rightful owners.

The council said people found living at the site were given help and advice by the housing team after the site was cleared.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Not only were the areas being occupied not suitable for living in without any basic facilities, but sites where stolen bikes and charity donations were discovered.

“This is a great example of the council teams working together with the police and outside agencies to quickly identify and resolve an issue.”