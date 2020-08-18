Firefighters called after 18-tonne recycling lorry catches fire in Iver

Several fire engines were called to Iver this morning (Tuesday) after a recycling lorry caught fire.

Crews from Langley and across South Buckinghamshire were called to an industrial estate in Court Lane at about 7am this morning after an abandoned 18-tonne refuse vehicle was found ablaze.

Firefighters spent about four hours putting out the flames and making sure the scene was properly doused.

No people were harmed in the incident, but a heavy rescue unit from Reading was dispatched to the scene.

It is not clear how the fire started.