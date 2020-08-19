Slough set for next-generation broadband as part of £24million private investment

Homes and businesses in Slough are set to gain access to next-generation broadband as part of a £24million investment by CityFibre.

The telecoms infrastructure company is planning to upgrade the town’s networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity.

The firm said the state-of-the-art infrastructure will give residents access to the UK’s fastest broadband services while boosting business productivity and innovation.

Planning is already underway with work on the network due to begin in October.

Cllr James Swindlehurst, Leader at Slough Borough Council, said: “We welcome this private investment by CityFibre into Slough to deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose digital infrastructure that will futureproof residents and businesses.

“Slough Borough Council continues to work closely with the private sector to facilitate economic growth in the digital age and CityFibre’s Full Fibre network will be vital in ensuring Slough has a resilient and dynamic economy for years to come.”

CityFibre has appointed former BT regional director Stacey King to oversee the delivery of the full fibre network.

The company said the network will be in reach of almost every home and business in Slough and will help the rollout of 5G mobile services.

Ms King added: “Our digital infrastructure plays a crucial role in growing and protecting local economies, even more so during these unprecedented times when connectivity has proven vital to residents, businesses and public services alike.”

VolkerSmart Technologies is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf.