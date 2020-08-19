SITE INDEX

    • Toddler rescued from bathroom in Slough

    Firefighters were called out to a three-year-old child trapped in a bathroom in Slough this morning.

    A crew from Langley attended a property in Dolphin Road at about 9.15am to find the toddler had locked themselves inside using a key.

    They spent about 15 minutes using a saw to cut through the lock from the outside of the door to get the tot out.

    The child was unharmed.

    Slough

