Toddler rescued from bathroom in Slough

06:08PM, Wednesday 19 August 2020
Firefighters were called out to a three-year-old child trapped in a bathroom in Slough this morning.
A crew from Langley attended a property in Dolphin Road at about 9.15am to find the toddler had locked themselves inside using a key.
They spent about 15 minutes using a saw to cut through the lock from the outside of the door to get the tot out.
The child was unharmed.
