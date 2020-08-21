Firefighters tackle house fire in Slough

A fire gutted the ground floor of a property in Slough today.

The blaze started at the rear of a town house in Lismore Park and was driven through the property by the wind.

Two crews from Slough, one from Langley, and one from Maidenhead arrived at the scene at 11.41am.

The occupants of the house, a family, were outside the property when the pumps arrived and were unharmed.

Firefighters spent about two hours tackling the blaze, which occupied the lounge and kitchen of the ground floor, using hose reels at the front and rear of the property.

The rest of the house was damaged by smoke.