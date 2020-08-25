CCTV released after man robbed at cashpoint in Slough High Street

Police want to speak to any witnesses to a robbery at a cashpoint in Slough High Street.

At about 11.30am yesterday (Monday), two men approached the victim from behind while he was withdrawing money from outside Lloyds Bank.

They pushed him and made off with his cash following a short struggle.

Members of the public intervened to try and help the victim but the pair managed to get away.

CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police described one of the suspects as a black man who was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, grey joggers, black trainers with visible white soles and a face mask.

His accomplice is also described as a black man who was wearing a hooded black padded jacket, black trousers, black trainers and a face mask.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200264509.