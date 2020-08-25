Police appeal after man sustains slash wound to the back

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained a slash wound to his back in Slough.

The incident of grievous bodily harm occurred in Kirkwall Spur at about 6.15pm on Monday.

The victim, a man in his twenties, is currently being treated in hospital for the wound to his back and is in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergerant Georgina Adey, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk, as we believe this was a targeted incident and an arrest has also been made.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or making a report online. Please quote reference 43200264983."