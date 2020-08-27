Slough fireworks display and Christmas light switch on cancelled

Two big annual events have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular and the Christmas Light switch on event have been cancelled.

Slough Borough Council said the events were cancelled ‘with regret’ but the decision was made as it would be impossible to enforce social distancing and it had to think of the health and safety of staff and residents.

A spokeswoman said the bonfire and fireworks event would return next year.

She said: “We know this will be disappointing for the many thousands of people who enjoy this amazing annual event but our priority is the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and we couldn’t hold this event with a clear conscience in the current climate with covid-19 still circulating in our community.

“We want to reassure people this is not the end of the Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular and we are already planning for it to be even bigger and better next year.”

The council will be spreading Christmas cheer with lights on lamposts and a 40ft tree in the High Street with more than 8,000 lights.

There will also be trees in Chalvey Road east and west, Farnham Road and at Harrow Market in Langley.

The council added: “We hope that even without the switch on event we can still bring Christmas magic and light to the town.