No knives seized following increased stop and search powers in Slough

A chief inspector said he is confident the deployment of increased stop and search powers in Slough last month deterred people from carrying knives.

A Section 60 order was put in place across the borough from July 24 to July 28.

This allowed officers to carry out stop and search tactics regardless of whether they had reasonable grounds to do so.

In total, police carried out 84 stop checks, recording 13 offences and making two arrests.

No knives or weapons were seized as a result.

Chief Inspector Lee Barnham, Deputy Local Policing Area Commander, said: “We’re confident that this order deterred those looking to carry a knife in the Slough area and hope that this gave you the reassurance that we take action to deal robustly with incidents of violent crime.

“Whilst the order is no longer in place, our usual stop and search powers are still being used by officers where necessary.

“We are always monitoring crime trends and intelligence and if we feel that there is a need then another Section 60 order remains an option available to us.”